Research Analysts Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MSM opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,130,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

