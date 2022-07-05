Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
ACST opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.78. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.64.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
