Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

ACST opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.78. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

