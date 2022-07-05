Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

ADXN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.45). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.92% and a negative net margin of 748.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.