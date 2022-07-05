Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Down 20%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,412,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,444% from the average daily volume of 91,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.