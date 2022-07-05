Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as low as C$13.00. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 160,858 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.49. The firm has a market cap of C$949.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

