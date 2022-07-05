Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $566.67

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.67 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 559.60 ($6.78), with a volume of 1,684,579 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.66) to GBX 690 ($8.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

