HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

