Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKICW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,483,000.

AKICW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

