Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Drops By 21.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 23,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

