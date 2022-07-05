Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.