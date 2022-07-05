Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 6.09%.
About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affinity Bancshares (AFBI)
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.