Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.02. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
