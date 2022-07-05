Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

