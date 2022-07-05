Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Update

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 814,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 599,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,356,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

