AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,783 shares of company stock worth $1,380,633. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFCG stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $310.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

