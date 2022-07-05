Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 27.1%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of Abcam stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.61) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.