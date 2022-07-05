Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 27.1%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.61) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 412,554 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

