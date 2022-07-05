The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.67) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.63) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.29) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €16.29 ($16.97) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($38.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.83.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

