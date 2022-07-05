Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

