DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $40.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $34.44. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $48.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $547.64. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

