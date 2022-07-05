Head to Head Survey: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Direct Digital and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 291.83%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.09 N/A N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.44 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -1.98

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96%

Summary

Direct Digital beats Taboola.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

