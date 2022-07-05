Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Upgraded to Buy by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.22.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$42.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

About Boardwalk REIT (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.