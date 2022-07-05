Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$3.76 Average PT from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.17 million and a PE ratio of -41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

