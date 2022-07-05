Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

