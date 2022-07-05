AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$40.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cormark cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

BOS opened at C$16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$443.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.