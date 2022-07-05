Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock valued at $400,170.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 174.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stem by 231.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 145,941 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

