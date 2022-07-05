Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

