Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.