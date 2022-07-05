Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $1,010.60

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,010.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

