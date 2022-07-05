Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle International’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.