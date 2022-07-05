Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.79.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at C$29,162,102.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

