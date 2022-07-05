First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.22.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$24.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.04. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.