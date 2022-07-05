NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVA. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.16. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

