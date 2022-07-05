Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of C$469.66 million and a P/E ratio of 119.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.15%.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

