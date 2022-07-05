Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBY. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$183.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

