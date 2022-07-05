Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 61.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.