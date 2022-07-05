Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

