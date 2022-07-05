Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.08.

FCX opened at $29.20 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

