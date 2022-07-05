Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €71.00 ($73.96) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

