Assura’s (ARSSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a $0.73 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ARSSF stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

