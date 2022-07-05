Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

BANC stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

