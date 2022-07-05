First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

