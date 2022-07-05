Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

