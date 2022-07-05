Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

