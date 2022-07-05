DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.37.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile (LON:DFI)
