Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,858 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.94.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

