Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.88

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.88 and traded as low as C$65.04. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$65.76, with a volume of 444,465 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.48.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.49.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.21%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.