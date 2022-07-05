Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $306.12

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.12 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 304.40 ($3.69). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 309.80 ($3.75), with a volume of 4,210,122 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,630.53.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

