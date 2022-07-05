Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.59 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 52,957 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £8.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

