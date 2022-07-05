Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFJPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.15) to GBX 730 ($8.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $720.00.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

