FY2024 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised by Analyst

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($114.58) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.95 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

