FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

